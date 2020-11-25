Lucas (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Cowboys, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Lucas missed this past Sunday's win over the Bengals but managed to practice in a limited fashion this week. He appears to be a true game-time decision. If Lucas sits out again, David Sharpe will slot in at right tackle and Morgan Moses will start at left tackle.
