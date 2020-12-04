Lucas (ankle) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Lucas was ruled out for Washington's Thanksgiving matchup against the Cowboys, but he is afforded extra recuperation time with the team going 11 days between contests. He's started each of his past three appearances at tackle, but it will be far from an easy assignment Week 13, facing a Steelers defense that leads the NFL with 3.7 sacks per game.

More News