Football Team's Cornelius Lucas: Ruled out for Week 11
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lucas (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Kyle Stackpole of Washington Football Team's official site reports.
Lucas injured his ankle in last week's loss to the Lions and will miss at least one game due to the injury. David Sharpe is projected to start at left tackle in Lucas' absence.
