Lucas (anke) is inactive for Washington's Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Lucas was listed as questionable ahead of the matchup after returning to practice in limited fashion. However, his ankle injury will keep him sidelined for the second consecutive week. Morgan Moses and David Sharpe should fill at the tackles positions in his absence.
