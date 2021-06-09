Samuel (groin) missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samuel first missed practice list Wednesday after noticing a "twinge" in his groin. There's still no indication of it being a serious injury, but he could be sidelined until training camp nonetheless, missing out on a few chances to build chemistry with his new team's quarterbacks.
