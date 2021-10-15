Ron Rivera acknowledged Friday that Samuel (groin) could be placed on injured reserve again, though the coach also said the wide receiver has been doing better the past few days, per ESPN.com's John Keim.

Samuel will miss at least one game, with Rivera suggesting he'll be re-evaluated Monday after Washington faces the Chiefs on Sunday. It's the same groin injury that's been bothering Samuel since early June; the latest aggravation occurred during the Week 5 loss to New Orleans.