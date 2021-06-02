Samuel was held out of Wednesday's practice after feeling a "twinge" in his groin, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It sounds like a minor injury, considering Samuel was out on the field to observe practice and even did some work on the side. He should be the No. 2 wide receiver in Washington, a step up from No. 3 status in his final year with the Panthers, though Samuel did have his best season yet in 2020 with 1,051 total yards and five TDs in 15 games. He'll celebrate his 25th birthday (Aug. 11) one day before Washington's pre-season opener at New England.