Samuel is signing a three-year, $34.5 million contract with Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Samuel is coming off a career year with the Panthers, and he'll now immediately slot in as the No. 2 receiver in Washington while reuniting with coach Ron Rivera. He'll bring a much needed layer of dynamic and versatile playmaking to pair with other top offensive weapons Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, giving new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick a multi-purpose receiving threat. Samuel's signing could also serve to kick into motion deals for the other high-end wideouts in this year's free agency class, Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

More News