Samuel is signing a three-year, $34.5 million contract with Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Samuel is coming off a career year with the Panthers, and he'll now immediately slot in as the No. 2 receiver in Washington while reuniting with coach Ron Rivera. He'll bring a much needed layer of dynamic and versatile playmaking to pair with other top offensive weapons Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson, giving new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick a multi-purpose receiving threat. Samuel's signing could also serve to kick into motion deals for the other high-end wideouts in this year's free agency class, Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Caps career year with a bang•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Does it all in Week 16•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Four receptions in loss•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Suits up Saturday•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Status in question for Saturday•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Posts 90 scrimmage yards in loss•