Samuel (groin) didn't participate in June minicamp, Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan reports.
Samuel was first held out of practice June 2 and never made it back for mandatory minicamp June 8-10. He should be ready for the start of training camp July 27, but if not, the likes of Cam Sims, Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown could see more work with the first-team offense. Samuel figures to be the No. 2 wide receiver in Washington, after signing a three-year, $34.5 million contract in March.
