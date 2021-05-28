Samuel was spotted taking snaps out of the backfield during OTAs, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

This confirms what many assumed when Washington signed Samuel to a lucrative three-year, $34.5 million contract during the early stages of free agency. Positional versatility has been a theme for the Football Team this offseason, particularly on defense, but it appears as if mindset also applies to offensive coordinator Scott Turner who utilized Antonio Gibosn, J.D. McKissic and Samuel in a wide variety of looks throughout this week's OTAs. The talented 24-year-old put together a career year in Carolina last season in large part thanks to his ability to take carries out of the backfield, but that figures to happen less in Washington with both Gibson and McKissic presenting more competition at the position than anything Samuel saw last year after Christian McCaffrey's injury. Even if Samuel takes a dramatic step back on the ground, his dangerous abilities in space still present plenty of reasons for Washington to use him as a pass catcher both in the slot and out of the backfield.