Payne made five tackles -- one for a loss -- in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Giants.

Payne continues to log massive playing time, as he played 45 of 48 defensive snaps (94 percent). The 2018 first-round pick has posted at least four tackles in four consecutive games, but he hasn't taken down the quarterback since Week 1. It'll be tough to depend on him in IDP circles unless he can turn around the sack numbers.