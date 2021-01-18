Payne was a 16-game starter in 2020, recording 54 tackles (27 solo), four pass defenses, three sacks, three forced fumble, and interception and a fumble recovery on a career-high 880 defensive snaps (84.3 percent).

Payne's involvement in a bunch of turnovers was a new development, but his stats otherwise looked similar to the prior two seasons. The 2018 first-round pick even then added two sacks in Washington's lone playoff game, finishing with PFF's No. 38 grade out of 128 qualified interior defenders. While he may not be the superstar some envisioned a few years ago, Payne is locked in as a reliable starter and should be back to handle the same role in 2021. Washington can pick up a fifth-year option this offseason to extend his contract through 2022, with the salary guaranteed for injury only.