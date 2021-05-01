Washington selected Forrest in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 163rd overall.

Forrest looks like a nice value for Washington, as the safety tested very well athletically and was a leading three-year contributor on a suffocating Cincinnati pass defense. Forrest (6-foot, 206 pounds) logged a 4.43-second 40, 39-inch vertical and 132-inch broad jump, so you could definitely do worse than this in the fifth round. Forrest gives Washington a second promising long-term safety prospect after Kamren Curl stood out as a rookie in 2020.