Football Team's David Sharpe: Out with knee injury
Sharpe (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game at San Francisco.
Sharpe only practice of the week was a limited session Friday, and he won't be suiting up for Sunday's contest. Davie Steinmetz should serve as the reserve offensive tackle for Washington.
