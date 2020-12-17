site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's David Sharpe: Shakes off injury
Sharpe (knee) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Sharpe missed last week's win over the 49ers due to a knee injury. He's been cleared and is expected to serve in a swing tackle role during Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
