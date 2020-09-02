site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's David Sharpe: Traded to Washington
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Washington acquired Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for traded a 2021 sixth-round pick.
Sharpe started two games for the Raiders in 2019, but he's expected to remain in a reserve role this season barring a slew of injuries.
