The Washington Football Team selected Milne in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 258th overall.

Milne was Zach Wilson's top target at BYU in 2020, catching 70 of 95 targets for 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns. He checks in at 6-foot and 193 pounds and ran a 4.56 in the 40 at BYU's Pro Day. Milne will battle for a roster spot with Washington carrying a heavy amount of receivers on the roster as it is.