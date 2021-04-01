Carter signed with the Washington Football Team on Thursday.
Undrafted back in 2015, Carter has played 32 of his 43 NFL games for the Texans, logging 63 punt returns, 45 kick returns and 34 receptions. He's entering his age-28 season and still hasn't scored a touchdown in the NFL, but Carter nonetheless could fit with Washington as a return specialist and backup slot receiver. Come training camp, he'll compete with the likes of Steven Sims and Isaiah Wright, while Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries figure to see most of the first-team snaps.