Guice (knee) relayed Monday via his personal Twitter account that he received full medical clearance for training camp.
After an MCL sprain sidelined him for Washington's final three games of 2019, Guice had previously declared himself fully healthy in late January, but his post Monday suggests he's now gotten in front of a doctor and passed a physical. Guice is expected to enter camp without any restrictions, but his history of knee issues through his first two NFL seasons make it unlikely that he'll be counted on to handle a heavy workload in 2020. When healthy, Guice profiles as the top option in the Washington backfield, though veterans Adrian Peterson and Peyton Barber are also candidates to have roles in the ground game, while rookie Antonio Gibson and free-agent pickup J.D. McKissic could be the club's primary options on passing downs.
