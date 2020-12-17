Everett (chest) was absent from Wednesday's injury report, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Everett left Sunday's game against the 49ers with the chest issue, but as evidenced by this news, the injury was nothing serious. Now cleared of injury, expect Everett to assume his usual starting safety role for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
