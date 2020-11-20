Everett (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Everett totaled 15 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble over his previous three starts. He's in danger of missing multiple games because Washington plays on Thursday night against Dallas in Week 12. Everett's absence likely means that Troy Apke will retake the starting free safety role that he handled for the first five games of the season.