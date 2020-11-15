Everett is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants with an ankle injury.
Everett played every defensive snap over the previous two games but was forced to exit during the second half Sunday. Troy Apke should fill in at free safety for Washington during his absence.
More News
-
Football Team's Deshazor Everett: Starting at free safety Sunday•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Won't face Packers•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Logs limited practice•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: In concussion protocol•