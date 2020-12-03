Everett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Everett looks on track to retake the field versus Pittsburgh on Monday after back-to-back absences. The starting safety's return to the lineup would provide a notable boost as Washington's secondary prepares for the task of containing Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' dangerous receiving corps.
