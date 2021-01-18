Everett (pectoral) started six of his 11 games in 2020, recording 31 tackles (23 solo), four pass defenses and a forced fumble on 355 defensive snaps.

Everett opened the season seeing nearly all of his work on special teams, after playing only 173 defensive snaps in 23 games between 2018 and 2019. He then moved into a starting job Week 6, taking over for a slumping Troy Apke at free safety. A week later, strong safety Landon Collins suffered a torn Achilles, opening up a spot for rookie Kamren Curl alongside Everett. The seventh-round pick became an IDP asset, while Everett averaged only 4.7 tackles in six starts before suffering a season-ending injury (pectoral) of his own. He'll turn 29 in February and has two seasons remaining on his contract, but there is some chance Washington releases Everett this offseason -- a move that would clear out approximately $1.4 million in cap space.