Inman (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Inman has been sidelined for two games due to a hamstring injury, but the wide receiver seemed to take an appreciable step in his recovery Thursday, According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Inman participated in some drills with his fellow wide receivers. Still, Inman was given a DNP next to his name, so there's no telling whether he's drawing closer to a return.
More News
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Out this week•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Progresses to limited participation•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: No go Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Can't go Week 9, as expected•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Doubtful to face Giants•