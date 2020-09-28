Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Inman (wrist) received negative X-ray results and has not sustained a fracture, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Inman was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Browns in the fourth quarter, but it looks as though he's avoided a worst-case scenario injury. He secured three of six targets for 38 yards and two scores before leaving the field, so if Inman is able to return against Baltimore in Week 4 he could have limited fantasy appeal in deep formats.