Inman wasn't targeted in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys.
Inman played 20 of 69 offensive snaps (29 percent), but he still ranked third among Washington's wide receivers in snap share behind Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims. Getting jumped by Sims is noteworthy because he started the 2020 season on Washington's practice squad, but Sims didn't do much with his opportunities, either, catching just one pass for 22 yards. Washington has a bye week coming up and will return to action Week 9 against the Giants.
More News
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Posts season high for yardage•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Finishes with negative yards•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Removed from injury report•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Limited Thursday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: No practice Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Slowed in Week 4•