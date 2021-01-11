Inman caught 18 of 28 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games for Washington during the 2020 regular season.

Inman opened the season as the No. 3 receiver and temporarily bumped up to No. 2 after Steven Sims injured his toe. However, Inman then hurt his hamstring Week 7, catching just one pass in three appearances from that point forward. The 31-year-old played a single snap in the playoff loss to Tampa, stuck behind Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Steven Sims and Isaiah Wright at wide receiver. Regardless of where he ends up signing, Inman will need to battle for a roster spot in 2021, now five years removed from his 800-yard campaign for the 2016 Chargers.