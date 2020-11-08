Inman (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.
Inman played a season-low 20 offensive snaps Oct. 25 against Dallas, and he was a non-participant throughout the practice week heading into Sunday afternoon's matchup versus New York. Steven Sims, who was just activated off injured reserve, fits in as Washington's No. 2 wide receiver option behind Terry McLaurin now that it's confirmed Inman will be unable to go against the Giants.
