Inman (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, after he returned to practice Friday as a full participant, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Inman jumped straight from non-participant to full participant on Washington's official practice report, but John Keim of ESPN.com reports that the veteran wideout did some position drills Thursday. It isn't clear Inman will have a starting job or even a major role if he suits up for the first time since Week 7, as the team now has Cam Sims and Steven Sims contributing to its offense behind Terry McLaurin.