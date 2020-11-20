Inman (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, after he returned to practice Friday as a full participant, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Inman jumped straight from non-participant to full participant on Washington's official practice report, but John Keim of ESPN.com reports that the veteran wideout did some position drills Thursday. It isn't clear Inman will have a starting job or even a major role if he suits up for the first time since Week 7, as the team now has Cam Sims and Steven Sims contributing to its offense behind Terry McLaurin.
More News
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Out this week•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Progresses to limited participation•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: No go Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Can't go Week 9, as expected•