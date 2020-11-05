Inman (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Inman previously has had his practice reps managed this season due to wrist and foot injuries, so his absence Thursday may be maintenance-related. Still, his status should be watched to see if a DNP is possible Sunday against the Giants. Steven Sims (toe) is inching toward a return to action, and if he's activated from IR before Washington's upcoming game, Inman will be pushed down the depth chart.
