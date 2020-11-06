Inman (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Held out of practice throughout the week, Inman doesn't appear to have much chance of playing. Meanwhile, Washington hopes to get Steven Sims (foot) back from injured reserve, though no transaction has been confirmed yet. If Sims and Inman both are unavailable, the team could look to Cam Sims alongside Terry McLaurin and Isaiah Wright in three-wide formations. Per usual, McLaurin is the only reliable fantasy option of the bunch.