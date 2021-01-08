site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Elevated from practice squad
Inman was elevated from Washington's practice squad Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Inman will provide some extra receiving depth in Saturday's playoff game against the Buccaneers. He caught 18 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.
