Inman (wrist) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Inman suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter, so it's not likely that he'll return to the contest with the game out of reach. Inman had a fantastic game until getting injured, hauling in three passes for 38 yards and two scores. In his absence, Antonio Gandy-Golden is in line to see an uptick in snaps at three-wide sets.