Inman (wrist) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Inman suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter, so it's not likely that he'll return to the contest with the game out of reach. Inman had a fantastic game until getting injured, hauling in three passes for 38 yards and two scores. In his absence, Antonio Gandy-Golden is in line to see an uptick in snaps at three-wide sets.
More News
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Held to 17 yards•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Operates as No. 3 receiver•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Running with starters•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Joining Washington•
-
Dontrelle Inman: Meets with Washington•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Generates 181 yards in 2019•