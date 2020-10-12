Inman caught his lone target for a loss of two yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Rams.

It was a rough day for the Washington offense, with Kyle Allen (arm) and Alex Smith combining for 41 sacks yards and only 111 passing yards. Inman lost his four-game streak with five or more targets, though he never reached 40 yards anyway during that stretch. He does get a better matchup Week 5, facing the Giants at the Meadowlands.