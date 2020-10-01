Inman (wrist) practiced in full Thursday, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Inman exited Washington's Week 3 loss to the Browns with a wrist injury, and afterward coach Ron Rivera said the wide receiver didn't suffer a fracture. It was somewhat concerning when Inman didn't practice Wednesday, but his ability to handle every rep one day later confirms his health ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

More News