Inman caught two of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals, playing 68 percent of offensive snaps.

Inman worked as the No. 3 receiver for a second time in as many weeks, taking the field alongside Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims in three-wide sets. The role doesn't figure to produce more than two or three catches per week, as McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas have been the central figures in the Washington passing game. Week 3 brings a trip to Cleveland.