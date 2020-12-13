Inman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 contest against the 49ers.
The veteran journeyman played just a combined 21 snaps over the prior two games, seeing one target over that span. Inman now serves as a healthy scratch for the first time this season, as Cam Sims, Steven Sims and Isaiah Wright have all seemingly passed him on the depth chart for the time being.
