Inman is signing with the Washington Football Team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's the best possible outcome for a free-agent wideout in terms of the opportunity to earn playing time. Washington should have open competition behind top dog Terry McLaurin, with Steven Sims and Trey Quinn battling for slot snaps while Inman jockeys with the likes of Antonio Gandy-Golden and Cam Sims for outside work. There has been some mention of Sims potentially lining up outside, but this still profiles as a favorable situation for the 31-year-old Inman, who caught 12 passes for 181 yards in seven appearances for the Colts and Chargers last year. He had his best season back in 2016, when he put up a 58-810-4 receiving line for an injury-plagued Chargers squad.