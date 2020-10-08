Inman (foot) was limited at practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
After failing to practice Wednesday, Inman is taking a step in the right direction. Washington's top WR Terry McLaurin (thigh) also did the same, while Steven Sims (toe) remained sidelined. Inman has consistently received 5-to-6 targets per game this season, but production has been lacking, with 11 catches (on 21 targets) for 105 yards. Still, two of those receptions went for touchdowns.
