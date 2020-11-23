Inman (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Inman logged a full practice last Friday but was ultimately inactive for Sunday's win over the Bengals. As a result, it's tough to get a grasp on how well Inman has recovered from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him for three games already. No wide receiver was able to establish himself as the No. 2 behind Terry McLaurin (ankle) this year, so Inman will have an opportunity to do so if he's able to play Thursday against a banged-up Cowboys secondary.
