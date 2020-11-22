Inman (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Though Inman concluded the week as a full practice participant, Washington apparently wants to see the receiver log some more on-field work before clearing him for game action. He'll be sidelined for a third straight game Sunday, paving the way for both Cam Sims and Steven Sims to handle regular roles in three-receiver sets alongside top target Terry McLaurin.

