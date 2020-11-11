Inman (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Despite having a Week 8 bye to heal, Inman didn't practice at all last week before being deemed inactive this past Sunday versus the Giants. He's now logged another DNP to kick off Week 10 prep, and he may not be a candidate to return until he makes an appearance on the practice field. On top of that, with Steven Sims back in the lineup, Washington may take its time with Inman before clearing him for action.
