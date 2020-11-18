Inman (hamstring) didn't take part in Wednesday's walk-through practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to a DNP in Week 9, Inman didn't practice in the final two sessions. Meanwhile, he followed up no reps last Wednesday with back-to-back limited showings before he was ruled out for Week 10. Consequently, there's no real sense of when Inman may be able to return to action. He may have to progress to full by week's end in order to suit up Sunday against the Bengals.
