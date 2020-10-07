Inman (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Inman joined Terry McLaurin (thigh) and Steven Sims (toe) as non-participants as Washington kicked off Week 5 prep. On the season, Inman has logged at least 50 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the team's four games, but aside from a two-TD performance Week 3 he hasn't surpassed 40 receiving yards in any contest.
