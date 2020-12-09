Inman had no receptions in Monday's win over the Steelers.
Inman only received 10 offensive snaps in the game, a season low for the veteran wideout. It appears as if Steven Sims and Isaiah Wright may have leapfrogged Inman on the depth chart.
