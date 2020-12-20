Inman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Inman has failed to get his footing in Washington's offense this year, generating an 18-163-2 line over nine games. He's officially been jumped on the depth chart by the likes of Isaiah Wright, Cam Sims and Robert Foster. He could struggle to get back into the lineup next week as well if Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring) is activated from IR.
