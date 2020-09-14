Inman caught two of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles, playing 51 percent of snaps on offense.

Inman was one of three wide receivers to get playing time, behind Terry McLaurin (93 percent snap share) and Steven Sims (83 percent). The Washington offense made frequent use of multi-TE formations, and there were also some plays where RBs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic moved around the formation to line up in the slot or out wide. In any case, Inman tied for third on the team in targets, but Sims is probably the better fantasy choice moving forward, starting with Week 2 at Arizona.