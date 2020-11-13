Inman (hamstring) will not play Sunday in Detroit, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Cam Sims filled in for Inman the past two weeks, catching four of five targets for 132 yards while playing 88 and 74 percent of snaps on offense. It's possible Sims keeps the job even after Inman recovers from his hamstring injury, as the 24-year-old's eight targets have produced more yardage (171) than the 31-year-old's 27 targets (148) this season.
