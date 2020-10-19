Inman caught each of his five targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Giants.

The 31-year-old has drawn exactly five targets in four of six games this year, with his 45 yards from Sunday representing a season high. The team might eventually give more work to younger players, but Inman likely will retain his top-three role for at least Week 7 against the Cowboys. A Week 8 bye could be a logical time for Washington to kick off a youth movement, though the current state of the NFC East means the team will be right in the hunt if it can upset Dallas next Sunday.